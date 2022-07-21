Leech Lake caregivers raising a relative’s or friend’s child now have access to greater support through Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) Kinship Family Support Services.

Originally available in the metro area only, LSS has expanded kinship support services to communities statewide. This includes a warmline, one-to-one support and educational trainings and groups to assist in navigating complex financial, legal, medical and mental health systems.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments