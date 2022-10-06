COHASSET — In the true vision of a grassroots movement, Lake Country Power will recognize a non-profit organization that has made outstanding contributions to the local community through a special effort of volunteers and unique efforts.

Lake Country Power is seeking applications for the Touchstone Energy Community Award. Any non-profit organization that has helped make northern Minnesota a better place to live and work through its community service is eligible for the $500 cash award.

