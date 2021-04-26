Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS) was awarded $63,231 from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA) to continue supporting caregivers and helping Minnesotans receive a break from their caregiving responsibilities, access resources to grow their caregiving skills and connect with others through support groups, with its Caregiver Support Services.
“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Tara Giese, statewide caregiver services program director for Lutheran Social Service. “Caring for a loved one can be a physically and emotionally demanding role, even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic as family, friends and formal support are not always able to help. This award helps make it possible for our staff and wonderful volunteers to continue to provide the care and support so many Minnesotans need. We greatly appreciate CMCOA’s recognition and support of this important work.”
A leader in caregiver services for more than 25 years, Lutheran Social Service offers innovative solutions to improve the lives of older Minnesotans and their caregivers. With the award, the statewide organization will continue to provide virtual support for families including support groups, caregiver coaching sessions, emergency care planning, training and education.
Funding will also strengthen efforts to recruit AmeriCorps volunteers that help caregivers provide quality care for their loved ones while maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle.
To learn more about Caregiver Support Services, call Lutheran Social Service at (866) 787-9802. For a comprehensive list of all services for older adults through the statewide organization, visit www.lssmn.org/olderadults
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.
For comprehensive information about the work of LSS, visit www.lssmn.org
