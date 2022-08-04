Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s (LSS) Caregiver and Respite Services was recognized as innovative and exemplary for their Emergency Care Planning Service by the ARCH National Respite Network and Research Center.
Emergency Care Planning is a newer service that equips family caregivers and their loved ones with a plan in case a crisis or emergency happens. This reduces stress for caregivers, care receivers and their families prior to and during an emergency. It also ensures that caregivers can focus on recovering from an illness or injury during an emergency, reduces any disruption to the care receiver’s care and provides peace of mind.
Emergency Care Planning begins with an intake process, followed by the creation of a care team based on individual family needs, including bringing family members together across distances and time zones. Then, in partnership, the family and care team create an individualized plan and make copies available for loved ones.
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Tara Giese, statewide caregiver services program director for Lutheran Social Service. “We are glad we have been able to support caregivers and their families in this important way. We know from our work with many families—in larger communities and rural areas—that having an emergency care plan is an incredibly valuable resource when families need it most.”
Lutheran Social Service is among four organizations to receive recognition in caregiver respite services from the ARCH National Respite Network and Research Center. Honorees met a set of criteria in seven categories including: use of evidence-based or evidence-informed approaches, person- and family-centered services a plan for collecting and evaluating data. The respite services selected as both Innovative and Exemplary received an honorarium for their achievements and will be recognized at the 2022 National Lifespan Respite Conference in September.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s Caregiver & Respite Services has been supporting caregivers for the past 30 years. The service provides respite care, resources to grow caregiving skills, and the opportunity to connect with others through support groups and education. The service offers both in-person and virtual services, which are especially relevant for families living in a rural area where services aren’t always available.
To learn more about Caregiver Support & Respite Services, call 866.787.9802 or visit lssmn.org/caregiversupport. For a comprehensive list of all services for older adults through the statewide organization, visit lssmn.org/olderadults.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community. Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of LSS, visit lssmn.org
