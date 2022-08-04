Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s (LSS) Caregiver and Respite Services was recognized as innovative and exemplary for their Emergency Care Planning Service by the ARCH National Respite Network and Research Center.  

Emergency Care Planning is a newer service that equips family caregivers and their loved ones with a plan in case a crisis or emergency happens. This reduces stress for caregivers, care receivers and their families prior to and during an emergency. It also ensures that caregivers can focus on recovering from an illness or injury during an emergency, reduces any disruption to the care receiver’s care and provides peace of mind.

