Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal governmental put a pause on federal student loan payments — also known as a forbearance — beginning with the passage of the federal CARES Act in March 2020.

Forbearance has since been extended through December 31, 2022. This means that borrowers can temporarily stop making student loan payments if they choose.

