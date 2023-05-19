MINNESOTA — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Minnesota volunteers and staff are teaming up with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR), and Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths (TZD) to promote safe boating and ATV seasons and to educate about the dangers of operating a boat, watercraft, and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) while impaired by alcohol or other drugs.

“Recreational vehicle-impaired crashes affect families the same way as road vehicles impaired crashes do,” said MADD Minnesota Regional Executive Director Veronica Hawman. “Unfortunately, there is not always the same mindset for RV drivers in terms of choosing to operate them sober.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments