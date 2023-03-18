GRAND RAPIDS — Forest History Center guests will have a chance to learn, explore and play during the Maple Syrup, Music and Phenology! event Saturday.
During the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can learn about the process of making maple syrup. From tree tapping to sap boiling, attendees will gain insights on the process from start to finish. They can also see the Forest History Center’s draft horse, Jack, hauling sap through the woods. The cost is included with regular site admission.
While the boil is happening, all are welcome to partake in music around the fire. Hear tunes from the past and even join in the festivities. Guests of all musical abilities are encouraged to bring their own instrument and play along.
For those who would like to explore the woods, starting at 10 a.m., local phenologist John Latimer will lead a guided hike around the site’s trails. Look for signs of seasonal changes as he points out local plants and foliage. Additional hikes with Forest History Center staff will take place later in the day.
This event is part of the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series, which features guests and activities at the site twice monthly through April. More information is available at mnhs.org/foresthistory/.
About the Minnesota Historical Society
The Minnesota Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves, and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs, and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories, and connects people with history.
