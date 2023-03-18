GRAND RAPIDS — Forest History Center guests will have a chance to learn, explore and play during the Maple Syrup, Music and Phenology! event Saturday.

During the event, which goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can learn about the process of making maple syrup. From tree tapping to sap boiling, attendees will gain insights on the process from start to finish. They can also see the Forest History Center’s draft horse, Jack, hauling sap through the woods. The cost is included with regular site admission.

