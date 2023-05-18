Children’s Home Society and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota are affiliated organizations seeking foster parents to partner with them in caring for children and youth in need. If you are interested in making a direct difference in children’s lives, consider becoming a foster parent.
During 2022, an estimated 11,200 children and youth experienced out-of-home care, according to the most recent information available through the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Children’s Home and Lutheran Social Service provide a range of services based on the unique needs of each child in foster care to ensure that all children have individualized supports they need to build healthy relationships and flourish in the community. Comprehensive training for foster parents also promotes high quality care and ensures they have the support needed to be successful in creating a safe and stable environment where children thrive. In addition, trained professionals are available to offer support to foster parents 24/7.
Families and individuals who provide foster care can have different household structures and come from diverse backgrounds. The two organizations are seeking foster parents who are willing to listen, provide support and help children create healthy relationships in their families and communities. Flexibility, patience and a healthy sense of humor are also ideal characteristics for foster parents.
Currently, there is a great need for families able and willing to provide short-term respite care, foster sibling groups, school-aged children, and older youth; and who are supportive and affirming of youth who identify as LGBTQIA2S+. BIPOC families are also needed to support children and youth of color.
Becoming a foster parent offers hope to children by providing a secure environment where children can thrive. To learn more, visit fosterminnesota.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.