Every May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and with the COVID-19 pandemic this year it’s even more important to take care of our own mental health and support those around us.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services joins organizations nationwide in highlighting what individuals can do to help reduce stress and anxiety as well as the community resources available to help.
“The pandemic has thrown us all a curveball,” said Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “When it comes to mental health, we have to acknowledge the fact that we are living through difficult times and then make sure to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.”
For many, the pandemic has meant worry about their health, their community, those most at risk and the future. At the same time, many people are feeling isolated, with social distancing keeping friends and families apart. For people who may already have been facing challenges to their mental health, this added stress and anxiety may be that much more harmful.
Minnesota has launched a webpage with a broad range of mental health resources on the state COVID-19 response website. The page offers Minnesotans a range of resources, from where to call for safe, anonymous support to how to reach a crisis counselor in your area. Some additional resources available include:
• Coping with COVID
An online resource developed by Minnesota DHS
• Peer Support Connection Warmline
Peer-to-peer telephone support that’s safe and supportive
Call or text (844) 739-6369 between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.
• **CRISIS
Call **CRISIS (274747) from a cell phone to talk to professionals who can help.
• Crisis Text Line
Text “MN” to 741 741
• Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline
A service of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Call 833-600-2670
• Tools 2 Thrive
This website focuses on resources to reduce stress and anxiety.
Meanwhile, everyone may benefit from taking some simple steps to help cope in this time of stress:
• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media
• Take deep breaths and stretch
• Eat healthy, well-balanced meals
• Exercise regularly
• Get plenty of sleep
• Avoid alcohol and drugs
• Make time to unwind
• Connect with others while maintaining social distancing.
Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949, reaching millions of people in the United States through the media, education and outreach.
