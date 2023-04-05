BEMIDJI — Ministry of Caring will host a full-day conference on Adverse Childhood Experiences April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites. 

Presenters include Linsey McMurrin, executive director of Peacemaker Resources, and Stacy Bender, Social Emotional Learning Specialist with Peacemaker Resources.

