BEMIDJI — Ministry of Caring will host a full-day conference on Adverse Childhood Experiences April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites.
Presenters include Linsey McMurrin, executive director of Peacemaker Resources, and Stacy Bender, Social Emotional Learning Specialist with Peacemaker Resources.
Stud topics are findings of Neurobiology, Epigenetics, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Resilience Research, plus strategies to help improve outcomes following brain and body trauma.
Pre-registration fee is $90, and the student fee is $35. To pre register, send a check made payable to Ministry of Caring in the amount of $90 to Cheryl Yarnott, 1520 Calihan Avenue, Bemidji, MN 56601.
Registration after April 25 and at the door is $100. Continental breakfast, breaks, and lunch are included.
Since 1997, Ministry of Caring has provided an annual conference specifically designed for caregivers, doctors, nurses, clinical psychologists, chiropractic staff, social workers, pastors, chaplains, and students of the same disciplines, but anyone interested in attending is welcome to register.
This program was designed to meet the Minnesota Board of Nursing Continuing Education Requirements CEUs of 6.5 contact hours, but individuals must determine if the program meets their personal continuing education requirements.
On average, this conference draws over 90 caregiving professionals.
The event sponsorss are Sanford Health of Northern MN and CHI-St. Joseph’s Health.
