Minnesota Farm Bureau is focusing on Food Awareness during the months of February and March.
Food Awareness activities were created to bring awareness to all things food – from the farmers who grow and raise our food, to food safety and availability.
“Farm Bureau’s Food Awareness activities aim to help American consumers learn about the food they eat every day,” said DiDi Edwards, Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee chair. “Minnesota farmers and ranchers take pride in ensuring safe food choices for Minnesota families.”
To mark the occasion, county Farm Bureaus throughout the state will be sharing educational information to the public and working with food shelves to increase awareness of local food and hunger. The Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation helps in our communities by supporting hunger initiatives and working to improve food security. Through the Hunger Solutions Grant program, we have been able to donate and leverage nearly $37,500 to nearly 50 counties throughout Minnesota, donate more than 13,100 pounds of food and 47,000 meals.
“Farmers are committed to providing safe and healthy food choices for all Americans. As Farm Bureau members, we want to talk with families about our shared goal of nutritious, safe meals,” said Edwards.
For more information on Food Awareness activities, visit fbmn.org/food-awareness.
Minnesota Farm Bureau — Farmers, Families, Food is comprised of 78 local Farm Bureau associations across Minnesota. Members make their views known to political leaders, state government officials, special interest groups and the general public. Programs for young farmers and ranchers develop leadership skills and improve farm management. Promotion and Education Committee members work with programs such as Ag in the Classroom and safety education for children. Join Farm Bureau today and support efforts to serve as an advocate for rural Minnesota, www.fbmn.org
