ST. PAUL — Those wanting to grow and process hemp in Minnesota in 2022 must apply for a license with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) by Saturday. To date, over 200 people have applied for an MDA license.
The online application for growers and processors can be found on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/industrialhemp. Along with the online form, first-time applicants need to submit fingerprints and pass a criminal background check.
This is the seventh year of the state’s Industrial Hemp Program. Last year, 425 people held licenses to grow or process hemp. Over 2,800 acres and 318,713 indoor square feet were planted in Minnesota.
There are several changes to the 2022 program. They include:
• The tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) testing fee per grower sample has been reduced from $125 to $100 each.
• Previously, growers were not invoiced for the cost of the first sample; however, fees now will be charged for each sample collected.
• The MDA will begin inspecting processor locations. This was not done in the past.
• The processor license fee remains at $250, but each processing location will cost $250. Therefore, the minimum cost of a processing license will be $500.
• The fee changes bring Minnesota into better alignment with other states and will help adequately fund the MDA’s Hemp Program.
Anyone growing on tribal lands within a reservation’s boundaries or other lands under tribal jurisdiction (e.g., trust lands off-reservation) must obtain a license from the tribe or the USDA if the tribe does not have an approved hemp production plan.
Industrial hemp and marijuana are both types of the same plant, Cannabis sativa. They differ by the concentration level of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within the plant. Hemp has less than 0.3 percent THC, and levels above that are considered marijuana.
Minnesota operated under a hemp pilot program from 2016-2020. In 2021, the program began operating under a new, federally approved state plan that governs production and regulation.
