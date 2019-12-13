ST. PAUL — Registration is now open for the Minnesota Organic Conference, taking place Jan. 9-10 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
The keynote speakers for this year’s conference are author Judith D. Schwartz and fourth-generation farmer Charlie Johnson.
Schwartz is an author and journalist whose work explores nature-based solutions to environmental and economic challenges. Her books include “Water in Plain Sight: Hope for a Thirsty World,” and “Cows Save the Planet and Other Improbable Ways of Restoring Soil to Heal the Earth.” The latter book was awarded a Nautilus Book Award Silver Prize for Sustainability.
She will deliver her keynote address, “Why Soil Matters for Your Farm and Beyond,” Jan. 9.
Johnson runs a 2,500-acre farm near Madison, S.D. in partnership with his two brothers that has been organic since 1976. They raise oats, soybeans, corn and alfalfa, and maintain a 200-head cow-calf operation. In 2013, the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service (MOSES) recognized him as their Organic Farmer of the Year, and he currently sits on the MOSES Board of Directors.
He will deliver his keynote address, “Whisper from the Prairie – A Generational Legacy,” Jan. 10.
The early bird registration period ends on Dec. 27. For more information, including the conference schedule and updates, visit Minnesota Organic Conference or call Cassie Dahl at 651-201-6134. To register directly, visit the conference registration page.
