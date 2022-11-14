Minnesota’s estimated workplace injury and illness rate for 2021 decreased from that of 2020.

According to the annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, the state had an estimated 3.4 OSHA-recordable, nonfatal, workplace injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time-equivalent (FTE) workers in 2021; the estimated rate for 2020 was 3.5 cases per 100 FTE workers.

