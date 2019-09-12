People came by car and by boat to downtown Longville Aug. 17 for the inaugural Mission of Love, hosted by the Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center.
Lots of items at the silent auction and raffle were donated by area businesses and local artists.
There were children games, bouncy houses and a young child activity table.
The dunk tank was a hit for a hot day with many attendees getting wet. The Petal Pushers Garden graciously outfitted and staffed the Community Overflow Garden.
A wonderful picnic-style dinner of smoked ribs or hotdogs, corn on the cob, calico beans, coleslaw, cookies, chips and a drink filled event-goers to the brim, after which they all settled in to listen to Karl Commers perform his Neil Diamond Tribute that is a lively audience interactive show.
A huge thank you goes out to the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this all happen, and to the following churches and businesses for their support of our event:
Anchorage Inn, Arrowhead Builders Supply True Value, Bank Forward, Bernicks Foods of St Cloud, Brittany’s Floral of Walker, Butts ‘N’ Buns of Hackensack, Charlie’s Up North of Walker, Community Church Ladies (supplied cookies), Country Memories (Will and Dar Pehling of Walker), Dick Kruger Realty for hosting our “Cool Guys with Old Cars” Show, First National Bank, Fire Pit LLC (Dave Mastell), Full Stringer Bait & Tackle, Three Fat Guys With A Smoker (Dave Gapinski, Jay Kennedy and Shannon Rettke), Kee Nee Moo Sha Resort, Leech Lake Fish House Rentals, Lori’s Luvs, Longville Area Women of Today, Longville Bible Chapel Ladies (supplied the coleslaw), Lyle and Carole Robinson, Natrillia Lake Honey Company of Walker, Mike’s Greenhouse of Hackensack, Miracle Bible Camp, Nei Bottling Inc. of Bemidji, NeilDiamondShow.com (Karl Commers of Walker), Northlakes Marine (Bill and Lisa Garbe), Northland Septic Maintenance, One Stop, Petal Pushers Garden Club, R&R Rental of Park Rapids, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Super One Foods of Walker, St. Edward’s Church Ladies (supplied the calico beans), Tabaka Family Foods, TEAM LaVallee (Levi and Kristen LaVallee) and Upper Lakes Foods of Cloquet.
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity. They are completely funded by local grants and private donations.
The mission is to equip clients to make life-affirming choices about relationships, health and pregnancy through a network of care based on Biblical principles. While they do not perform or refer for abortion services, they work to be a nonjudgmental, non-political and safe place for women and men in difficult pregnancy situations to work through their options and to make their own choices without outside pressure or interference; and knowing all the facts about all of their choices.
So much of WAPSC work is gathering resources, teaching life and parenting skills, while creating a network of community services to help young mothers set and reach life goals. All services are free and confidential.
The Walker Area Pregnancy Center hosted the Mission of Love as a public event to create awareness of their services within the 30-mile radius they serve. They plan to host a similar event every August.
