GRAND RAPIDS — Native plants are the unsung heroes of our ecosystems, creating unique environments which sustain life in climates around the world.
The Forest History Center hosts ecologist Courtney Kerns Saturday at 1 pm, as she shares her lifelong passion for the plants found in northern forests in the presentation, “Native Plants: A Whole World at Your Doorstep. “Visitors can learn more about ways to conserve local native plants.
The presentation will begin by exploring native plants, both common and rare, found in northern Minnesota. Kerns will also share her expertise by introducing guests to stunning plants found in other parts of the United States and beyond.
This event is part of the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series, which features guest speakers at the site twice monthly through April. The Forest History Center is located at 2609 County Road 76. The cost is included with regular site admission.
The Minnesota Historical Society is a non-profit educational and cultural institution established in 1849. MNHS collects, preserves, and tells the story of Minnesota’s past through museum exhibits, libraries and collections, historic sites, educational programs, and book publishing. Using the power of history to transform lives, MNHS preserves our past, shares our state’s stories, and connects people with history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.