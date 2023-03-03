GRAND RAPIDS — Native plants are the unsung heroes of our ecosystems, creating unique environments which sustain life in climates around the world.

The Forest History Center hosts ecologist Courtney Kerns Saturday at 1 pm, as she shares her lifelong passion for the plants found in northern forests in the presentation, “Native Plants: A Whole World at Your Doorstep. “Visitors can learn more about ways to conserve local native plants.

