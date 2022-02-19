Gardening season is fast approaching and whether you are new to gardening or a seasoned veteran gardener, there is always something new to learn.
Join the Natural Gardening: Is it right for you? workshop being offered March 12 or 26 from 10 a.m. to noon in Hackensack at the HUB, located next to the post office.
Come learn what natural gardening is and how it can help you and the environment. Content presented will be the same both days the workshop is offered.
The session will cover: no tillage; no harsh chemicals; what weeds can do for the soil and you; cover cropping; mulching; and more.
Gardening is a fine balance of ever-changing factors, many of which are beyond our control. And yet, there are still many things we can do in partnership with the Earth in understanding soil health to lead to better tomatoes, beans, cabbage and more as the fruits of our labors of gardening.
Jim Etzel of Earth is Our Home Environmental Solutions in Hackensack is presenting this session to share his knowledge of gardening in a way that is gentle on the Earth and works to improve the overall health of the soil. Etzel’s background is in biology and teaching. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Bemidji State University in 2002.
Etzel’s vision is to educate people on soils, ecological forest management, gardening and water management. His life experience has led him to the understanding that people need to remember our connection with nature and to become part of nature again, rather than simply users of the natural resources. Etzel provides garden consultations, on-site visits, soil testing and presentations.
Free-will donations will be accepted to cover costs of the workshop. For more information about this workshop and/or Earth is Our Home Environmental Solutions, contact Jim Etzel at (218) 252-3258 or email at earthsteward1@gmail.com. You can visit the website at www.earthisourhome.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.