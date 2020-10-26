Gregg and Roxie Parks of Walker, along with Tom and Andrea Nelson of Pequot Lakes, announce the engagement of their children, Derek Parks and Meghan Nelson. Derek, a graduate of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, has a degree in Business/Marketing/Management. Meghan is a Pequot Lakes High School graduate and is a practicing RN. The couple has made their home in the Brainerd area and is planning a December wedding.

