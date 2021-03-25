Meghan Nelson and Derek Parks were married Dec. 5, 2020, at Whitefish Lodge in Crosslake.
Meghan Nelson and Derek Parks were married Dec. 5, 2020, at Whitefish Lodge in Crosslake. Derek, the son of Gregg and Roxanne Parks of Walker, is a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley graduate. He received his business and management degree from Bemidji State University and is manager of 4 Season Car Washes. Meghan  is the daughter of Tom and Andrea Nelson of Pequot Lakes. She is a Pequot Lakes School graduate and is a practicing RN. The couple has made their home in the Brainerd Lakes area.

