ST. PAUL — Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers, has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time.

The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae.  MDA staff recently discovered the fungus through surveys and routine inspections at several orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice, and Scott counties. Survey efforts will continue to help officials better understand the distribution of Japanese apple rust in the state.

