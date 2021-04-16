Learn about trees, wildlife and their habitat, gardening tips and beekeeping in free seminars offered at the Northland Arboretum’s Arbor Day Celebration May 1 from noon to 4 p.m., while getting outdoors and discovering the Arboretum and all that its 500 acres has to offer.
In addition to the seminars, those attending the free event can interact with Pine Grove Zoo animals, baby chicks, goats and bunnies; participate in a Master Naturalist tour guided tour; plant a vegetable or sunflower; make a May Day basket; join a guided bird walk; fly a kite and catch bugs; hear about loons; participate in a scavenger hunt and learn about the fitness trail and pets to adopt. There will also be a silent auction benefitting the Arb.
“Trees of the Arb” will be presented at noon by Gary Carson, retired Central Lakes College Natural Resources Instructor, followed by a walk on the Arboretum grounds to identify species. At 1 p.m., Bryan Pike, retired Crow Wing County Natural Resource Manager, will offer “Wildlife and their Habitat.” Long-time gardener JoAnn Weaver will present “Peter Rabbit and Bambi — the Uninvited Garden Guests” at 2 p.m. and North Central Beekeepers Association member Larry Chismar will present “Beekeeping for Beginners” at 3 p.m.
Seating for the seminars is limited and COVID precautions will be taken. Registration is required in advance by calling (218) 829-8770. The other activities will be outdoors.
Because Arbor Day is dedicated to the planting, care, and conservation of trees, the first 300 attendees will receive a free tree sapling to plant. The first 500 youth will also receive a free event backpack and sunglasses. There will also be numerous educational booths and complimentary refreshments provided by Culligan, Cub Foods, GoGo squeeZ, Old Dutch Foods and Super One.
The Northland Arboretum is in the heart of Brainerd and Baxter at 14250 Conservation Drive, behind the Westgate Mall. Thanks to major sponsors Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Essentia Health and Mike’s Tree Service, the event is free for the community to attend. For more information, visit http://northlandarb.org
