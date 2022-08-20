BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care is now accepting applications for the 2022 annual Notice of Funding Opportunity for the CoC Program Competition, as well as the 2022 Supplemental Notice of Funding Opportunity to Address Rural and Unsheltered Homelessness.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, and public housing agencies with projects aimed at addressing homelessness in the region.  

