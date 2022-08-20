BEMIDJI — The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care is now accepting applications for the 2022 annual Notice of Funding Opportunity for the CoC Program Competition, as well as the 2022 Supplemental Notice of Funding Opportunity to Address Rural and Unsheltered Homelessness.
Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, governmental entities, and public housing agencies with projects aimed at addressing homelessness in the region.
The Northwest Continuum of Care (NWCoC) is required to hold a local CoC Program Competition to evaluate, select, and rank all projects that the NWCoC wants to include in the region’s national consolidated application to HUD.
2022 Annual Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) CoC Competition
The Notification of Intent to Apply is due Aug. 15, and full project applications are due by Aug. 29.
Total funding available through HUD is expected to be around $1.5 million for the Northwest Continuum of Care’s region, which includes three tribal nations and 12 counties.
2022 Supplemental NOFO to Address Rural and Unsheltered Homelessness
The Notification of Intent to Apply is due Aug. 29, and full project applications are due by Sept. 12.
On June 22, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released a supplemental NOFO to address rural and unsheltered homelessness. For this, $54,500,000 is available nationwide for projects that serve rural areas as defined in the NOFO. Total funding available through HUD for the NWCoC is anticipated to be up to $616,572 over a three-year performance period.
About the NWCoC
The NWCoC is a planning body comprised of stakeholders throughout the northwest Minnesota region who have a shared commitment to ending homelessness. Their efforts are focused on quickly rehousing individuals and families experiencing homelessness while minimizing trauma and dislocation; promoting access to and utilization of resources and benefits; and optimizing stability and self-sufficiency for individuals and families while experiencing homelessness and once housed.
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) serves as the Collaborative Applicant for the NWCoC and administers the NWCoC through its larger Homelessness program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.