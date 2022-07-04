BEMIDJI — What makes a good neighbor? The Northwest Minnesota Foundation launched a new video contest that aims to raise up the voices of those who call Northwest Minnesota home while highlighting the unique qualities, strengths, and identities of our communities.
The Neighbors Video Contest invites video entries from anyone who lives and works in the Northwest Minnesota region that speak to any one or all of the following prompts:
• What makes a good neighbor?
• How do your neighbors contribute to the strength and/or identity of your community?
• How does your community pull its neighbors together?
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has posted its own Neighbors video for inspiration at www.nwmf.org/neighbors
Entries, which should all be under 1 minute in length, will be accepted through Aug. 29.
Seven prizes will be awarded, including:
• Five (5) $100 Visa gift cards, to be drawn at random from all entries.
• One (1) Grand Prize totaling $250 will be awarded. The Staff and Board of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation will vote and select the winning entry, based on how well videos highlight the unique qualities, strengths, and identities of their communities.
• One (1) $100 People’s Choice will be awarded based on online votes from the top ten (10) videos submitted.
Full details, including submission requirements and how to entry, can be found online at www.nwmf.org/neighbors
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is a community foundation that serves two tribal nations and 12 counties in northwest Minnesota. The region includes Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard. Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau.
