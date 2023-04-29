BEMIDJI — More than $880,000 was loaned or granted into the region from January through March through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF). This three-month timeframe comprises the third quarter of NMF’s fiscal year.

Funds released by NMF included nearly $480,000 through local philanthropic activities, such as scholarships and grants from local funds; more than $327,000 through NMF’s discretionary mission-driven grant programs; and $80,000 through loans to small business owners.

