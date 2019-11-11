November comes

And November goes,

With the last red berries

And the first white snows

 

With night coming early,

And dawn coming late,

And ice in the bucket

And frost by the gate.

 

The fires burn

And the kettles sing,

And the earth sinks to rest

Until next spring

                      Clyde Watson

