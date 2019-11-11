November comes
And November goes,
With the last red berries
And the first white snows
With night coming early,
And dawn coming late,
And ice in the bucket
And frost by the gate.
The fires burn
And the kettles sing,
And the earth sinks to rest
Until next spring
Clyde Watson
