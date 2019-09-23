Amanda Irene Ostlund and Matthew James Stein will be married Oct. 5, 2019, at the Stein family residence in Walker, with a reception following at In-We-Go Resort in Nevis. The couple’s parents are Randy Fitzsimons of Winter, Wis., and Deb Lichtenberg of Wadena, and Robert and Lori Stein of Walker. Amanda graduated from Winter High School in Winter, Wis., and from MState in Detroit Lakes with a paralegal degree. She is working for the Bemidji City Attorney’s Office in the criminal division as a paralegal. Matthew is a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School and Alexandria Technical College graduate. He has a degree in Law Enforcement and works for the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.