Paige Parks and Nicholas Bjorndahl were married Aug. 22, 2020, at BWB Ranch in Laporte.
Photo by Tiger Lily photography

Paige Parks and Nicholas Bjorndahl were married Aug. 22, 2020, at BWB Ranch in Laporte. Paige, the daughter of Gregg and Roxie Parks of Walker, is a 2013 graduate of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School, received her graphic design degree from Moorhead State University and is employed by The Forum in Fargo, N.D. Nicholas, the son of Aaron and Lisa Bjorndahl, is a Hawley High School graduate with a degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia-St. Paul and is currently a Moorhead City Police officer. The couple has made their home in Moorhead.

