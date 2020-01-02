Paige Parks and Nicholas Bjorndahl
Photo submitted

Gregg and Roxie Parks of Walker, along with Aaron and Lisa Bjorndahl  of Hawley, announce the engagement of their children, Paige Parks and Nicholas Bjorndahl.  Paige is a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School graduate. She earned a  degree in graphic design from Moorhead State and is currently working at the Fargo Forum in Fargo. Nicholas is a Hawley High School graduate with a degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia-St. Paul.  Nick is currently a Moorhead city police officer. The couple is planning an August wedding to be held at BWB Ranch near Benedict.

