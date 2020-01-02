Gregg and Roxie Parks of Walker, along with Aaron and Lisa Bjorndahl of Hawley, announce the engagement of their children, Paige Parks and Nicholas Bjorndahl. Paige is a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School graduate. She earned a degree in graphic design from Moorhead State and is currently working at the Fargo Forum in Fargo. Nicholas is a Hawley High School graduate with a degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia-St. Paul. Nick is currently a Moorhead city police officer. The couple is planning an August wedding to be held at BWB Ranch near Benedict.
