BRAINERD — Learn how to plant a variety of perennials that provide color and interest from spring all the way through fall at a presentation by Jean’s The Right Plant Place July 6, at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive.
The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. and be followed by a question and answer session and sale of unique hostas and perennials, gardening tools, and sun and shade plants. Cost of the educational session is $5 per person and includes beverages and treats. People can also shop the plant sale from 2 to 4 p.m. without attending the presentation.
Julie Schroer and Jodie Ramsay, owners of Jean’s in Perham, will make the presentation. Their passion is perennials as evidenced by the 1,300 plus varieties they carry at their store each season. In the non-gardening season, they work as biology instructors and manage the greenhouses at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
Seating will adhere to social distancing guidelines and a limited number of shoppers will be allowed at a time. To assist with planning, those planning to attend are asked to register in advance by calling (218) 829-8770.
For more information, visit http://northlandarb.org
