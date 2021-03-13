BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has announced its clinic schedule for their low-cost spay/neuter program Pet Fixers.
The first clinic of the year will be held April 10 and 11 at Great River Rescue. Registration for the clinic is at www.greatriverrescue.com
Pet Fixers offers low-cost spay/neuter and other wellness services for qualified cat and dog owners and caretakers. Last year, 683 animals were altered through the program.
Scheduled dates for clinics through the rest of the year include May 1-2, June 5-6, July 10-11, Aug. 7-8, Sept. 11-12, Oct. 2-3, and Nov. 6-7. Clients can register only for the next upcoming clinic and it will be dependent on availability. All CDC recommended practices will be followed at the clinics including social distancing and face coverings. Registration, eligibility and other program information can be found at www.greatriverrescue.com under the Pet Fixers tab.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses to keep costs low for community pet owners. Great River Rescue would like to thank current sponsors, Super 8 of Bemidji and AKC Reunite. Please contact program coordinator Juliet at petfixers@greatriverrescue.com to learn more about sponsoring a clinic.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. The Pet Fixers program was acquired in 2020 to provide spay/neuter and basic wellness services for pets of qualified low-income pet owners and caretakers. Clinics are generally held once per month April through November at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Rd. SE.
Program director Juliet Flint can be reached at petfixers@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 760-1307.
