BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue has assumed the Pet Fixers program amid difficult and confusing times.
The program, which was initially scheduled to begin spay/neuter services in April, had to push back its clinics until early June. Since then, Great River Rescue has spayed/neutered 384 dogs and cats through the Pet Fixers program.
With at least three, and potentially a fourth clinic remaining, an estimated 644 animals will be spayed/neutered this year.
The success of the program has been due in large part to the support of partners, and the work of volunteers. Recently, Great River Rescue received a sponsorship from Dearholt Tax & Accounting which reduces the already low-fees paid by clients by $20 per surgery. Other 2020 sponsors have included First National Bank of Bemidji, the Petco Foundation, and another generous community donor.
Great River Rescue has also partnered with Leech Lake Legacy to offer services to even more community members. On the weekend of August 22-23, Great River Rescue facilitated the surgery of 69 animals that were registered through Leech Lake Legacy. Volunteers from Leech Lake Legacy managed the housing and transport of all the pets, along with other clinic responsibilities. Another clinic with Leech Lake Legacy is tentatively scheduled for late September.
Space is limited for low-cost spay/neuter services. Those interested in services can learn more and register at petfixer.org. Registrants must qualify and qualification guidelines can be found on the website. Upcoming clinic dates include Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4, and Nov. 7 and 8.
Great River Rescue, a non-profit organization, was established in 1977 as the Beltrami Humane Society. The Pet Fixers program was acquired in 2020 to provide spay/neuter and basic wellness services for pets of qualified low-income pet owners and caretakers. Clinics are generally held once per month April through November at Great River Rescue, 1612 Carr Lake Rd. SE, Bemidji. Inquiries on the program can be directed to petfixers@greatriverrescue.com or (218) 760-1307.
