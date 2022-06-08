BEMIDJI — Great River Rescue will provide free vaccinations for Bemidji area pets.
The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including Great River Rescue, for family pets in need.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets and to address this critical need, Great River Rescue and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.
Through this national effort, Great River Rescue aims to vaccinate 300 pets. The free vaccine event will take place June 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the shelter at 1612 Carr Lake Road SE. Qualified pet owners must register for a time slot at greatriverrescue.com/
Income qualifications are listed at the site. The free vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Dewormer, flea/tick treatment and microchips will also be available at low-cost.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Brandon Mustful, executive director of Great River Rescue. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”
For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Great River Rescue at (218) 751-7910. Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact at PetcoLove.org
