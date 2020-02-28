Starting in March there will be a Powerful Tools for Caregivers class.
Dates are Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Union Church Library, 401 Lake Ave E, in Hackensack.
This is an educational program designed to provide caregivers the tools they need to take care of themselves, whether they provide care for a family member or friend in home or at a distance. This class will help them reduce stress, improve self confidence, communicate better and locate helpful resources.
Call to reserve a spot or if you have any questions at (218) 675-5435. If you know a caregiver, let them know about this class.
