STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is currently seeking projects to include as projects in their Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy (CREDS).

The project submissions will be prioritized by a group of diverse regional leaders from the private, public and non-profit sectors. The committee will select projects with regional significance that create economic vitality, environmental stewardship, and quality of life. Up to $5,000 is available to be awarded to selected projects with a minimum of five projects to be chosen for funding.

