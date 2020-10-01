STAPLES — Region Five Development Commission is hosting a Regional Military and Veteran Exchange (RMVE) event with a physical fitness focus.
The virtual event will be held online Oct. 14 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn more and register for the event at: https://rmve.eventbrite.com.
At the time of the event, you may join the webinar portion at https://connect.apan.org/mnbhmc/. Audio portion of the event must be joined by calling (425) 436-6200, extension 727-017.
The goal of the RMVE is to connect existing resources to enhance collaborations in the military connected community. The RMVE is a result of partnerships of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota Military & Veteran Exchange, Building Healthy Military Communities, Regional Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, and Region Five Development Commission.
If you are interested in learning more about this event or our other military connected programs, contact Staci Headley at sheadley@regionfive.org or (218) 831-0137.
The Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner providing community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives in central Minnesota. R5DC programs are strategic and resilient in nature, and contain an inclusive and collaborative approach, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy. Learn more at regionfive.org.
