Representatives from Minnesota at NADO Conference are (from left) Jay Trusty, Southwest Regional Development Commission; Andrea Boettger, City of New Ulm; Dawn Hegland, Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission; Staci Headley, Region Five D...
Photo submitted

WASHINGTON, DC — Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) based in Staples, Minnesota has received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for Watershed Planning.

Meeting facilitation, public engagement, and plan development coordinated by R5DC resulted in local, and subsequent state-level approval of multiple watershed plans.

