Pictured with their awards are (from left) Sarah Beierman, Crow Wing County; Ann Sadlemyer, Douglas County; Heather Luebesmier, Todd County; Shannon Buchholtz Becker County; and Jean Smykalski, Cass County. Not present for the picture were Amelia Hutson, Wadena County; and Desirae Welle, Morrison County.
Photo submitted

STAPLES — Seven women were selected by parents of children in their care and recognized as 2019 In Home Family Child Care Providers of the Year. Each of these women was honored Sept. 28 at the annual Regional Child Care Network Conference at Sourcewell.

This annual event is available exclusively for licensed providers in Cass, Crow Wing, Becker, Douglas, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties, and provides a day of education, updates and networking.

