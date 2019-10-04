STAPLES — Seven women were selected by parents of children in their care and recognized as 2019 In Home Family Child Care Providers of the Year. Each of these women was honored Sept. 28 at the annual Regional Child Care Network Conference at Sourcewell.
This annual event is available exclusively for licensed providers in Cass, Crow Wing, Becker, Douglas, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties, and provides a day of education, updates and networking.
