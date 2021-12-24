WILLMAR — Registration is now open for SowBridge, the distance education series for people involved in managing or caring for sows, and/or their litters, and boars, including operation owners, caretakers, technicians, managers, and technical service providers.
New this year, the series will be provided online through Zoom, although participants will be able to use a call-in option instead if they prefer.
Sarah Schieck Boelke, University of Minnesota Extension swine educator said, “SowBridge offers accurate and timely information on a variety of topics from experts.”
“Producers and others in the industry can get the information they need without the hassle of traveling or giving up a whole day to attend a meeting,” Schieck Boelke continues, “Participants can take part where it works best for them whether at home, in an office or in the swine unit. And whether or not they can participate in the live session, all sessions are recorded and available to participants after each session for later use.”
The SowBridge program has 12 monthly sessions throughout the year. Sessions are generally scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Central Time, which includes time for questions. The cost for the series is $200 for the first registration from an entity and $100 for each subsequent registration from the same entity.
Registration information for SowBridge can be found on the University of Minnesota Extension webpage under courses and events at z.umn.edu/SowBridgeRegistration. Registration is due January 18, 2022, to ensure materials are received for the first session.
SowBridge 2022 session dates and topics are as follows:
• Feb. 2. The Impact of Non-edible Trim Loss on Cull Sow Value.
• March 2. Proposition 12 Implications. April 6. Estrus Detection and Insemination Strategies for Different Housing Systems.
• May 4. Lactation Feeding Strategies.
• June 1. Global African Swine Fever Overview.
• July 6. What Will Happen if ASF Comes to the U.S.?
• Aug. 3. How Does Mass Depopulation Work?
• Sept. 7. How Does PRRS 1-4-4 Compare to Other Strains?
• Oct. 5. Fan Maintenance and Ventilation Settings.
• Nov. 2. Body Assessment Methods.
• Dec. 7. Preweaning Piglet Survival.
• Jan. 4, 2023. PCAI: An Update on Adoption in the U.S.
Visit https://z.umn.edu/SB-sample to view a sample of a SowBridge session from 2017.
For more information on the sessions or registration, contact Sarah Schieck Boelke by phone at 320-235-0726 ext. 2004 or email schi0466@umn.edu
SowBridge is provided by a group of 15 universities with Sarah Schieck Boelke and Lee Johnston of the University of Minnesota Extension serving as program coordinators. Iowa Pork Industry Center coordinates all registration and subscriber mailings.
