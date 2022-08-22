More than 1,500 pandemic-affected businesses get economic boost during two-year relief and recovery effort

LITTLE FALLS — A two-plus-year collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has culminated in more than $16 million delivered to 1,500-plus Central Minnesota small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments