In our last article we talked about some of the programming we offer at Support within Reach. This time we’ll be focusing on our Regional Navigator and SEY (sexually exploited youth) programs.
Minnesota is considered a national leader in its work to provide programs and services for sexually exploited youth under the age of 18.
The Safe Harbor legislation was passed in 2011 and resulted in the development of the No Wrong Door model, a multi-disciplinary statewide approach to identifying and serving victims and training law enforcement, child protection, social workers, and others who encounter victims of sexual exploitation. Under Safe Harbor legislation, youth 17 and under can no longer be criminalized for engaging in commercial sex acts, but are recognized as victims and should be directed to specialized services.
Youth ages 18-24 are eligible for and should be referred to trauma informed services. People often ask “Why 24?” The human brain, specifically the frontal lobe, does not fully develop until one is roughly 25 years of age. However, it’s important to note that trauma can and does affect that development.
As part of the state’s effort to implement Safe Harbor, the MN Department of Health administers grants throughout the state to fund Regional Navigators to serve as experts in sexual exploitation within their region of the state.
I am Support Within Reach’s Navigator. As such, I serve as the main point of contact for referrals of sexually exploited youth in our region (Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake County and Roseau counties.) I also work with the statewide Safe Harbor Director and the MN Regional Navigators to develop protocols, train professionals and community members on the issue, and develop a system of coordinated care in the region.
In addition, I am responsible for implementing the Safe Harbor Law/No Wrong Door Model in the Northwest region. This is done by improving our community’s ability to identify sexually exploited youth, increasing effective services and outcomes for sexually exploited youth, and enhancing coordination between systems of care for sexually exploited youth. This includes conducting screening and needs assessments for youth, providing case consultation, referrals, and offering training and education to organizations and agencies.
Prior to accepting the Regional Navigator position, I was the SEY (sexually exploited youth) Program coordinator. SEY coordinators work with the Regional Navigator to offer advocacy services, community training, and outreach specifically related to sexual exploitation and trafficking.
As SEY coordinator, I also chaired the HAASTE (Headwater Alliance Against Sexual Trafficking and Exploitation) taskforce. HAASTE meets the first Wednesday of each month and is comprised of community partners; some include North Homes Children and Family Services, Oak Hills, Evergreen and BSU.
Some of the programming I have been able to offer includes creative writing groups for at-risk youth and (thanks to a generous product donation from the Doterra Healing Hands Foundation) essential oil rollerball blends.
Our SEY Coordinator position is part-time, and as such it is linked to our Clearwater County Coordinator position and is housed in our Bagley Office. In fact we are accepting applications for it right now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.