The nutrition center, located at the Lake May Center on Highway 34, is closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but is still preparing food for curb-side pick-up.

Call (218) 547-4181 to order a meal, that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are still delivering meals. If you wish to volunteer, call at the above phone number.

Meals are $5 for age 60 and up; under 60, $7.25. Gift certificates available at the Nutrition Site or purchase on line at www.lssmn.org/nutrition

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or EBT/Food Stamps payment is accepted in lieu of donation. Contact Site Manager for more info.

NUTRITION SITE MENU

Aug. 5

4 oz. Swedish meatballs, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes, 1/2 c. California blend, 1/2 c. fruited Jell-O

Aug. 6

6 oz. meat tortelinni, 1/2 c. vegetable, 1/2 c. fruit, 1/2 c. ice cream

Aug. 7

6 oz. beef stew, 1 c. lettuce salad, corn bread muffin, 1/2 c. mandarin oranges

Aug. 10

4 oz. Salisbury steak, 1/2 c. mashed potatoes/gravy, 1/2 c. lettuce salad, 1/2 c. sliced pears, cookie

Aug. 11

4 oz. riblets, 1/2 c. baked potatoes, 1/2 c. corn, 1/2 c. tropical fruit salad, 2x2” bar

Aug. 12

Taco salad: 3 oz. taco meat, 1 oz. cheese, 2 T. salsa, 1 c. shredded lettuce and tomatoes, 1 T sour  cream, corn chips, pie

Bread, margarine and low-fat milk are served with every meal.

Menu is subject to change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments