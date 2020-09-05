WADENA — A new selection of Poems of Hope and Reassurance is now on display at the Green Island Poetry Walk during the month of September 2020.
The September selections include Spring is in the Air by Patricia Kemmerick, Things Undeserved by Jane Hufford Downex, Courage by Kendra Gilsdorf, Upcycled by Julie Martin, Hope-born Flood by Eric Bervig, A Haiku to Remember by Judith B. Miller, Here by Bart Sutter, Tending Flowers by Michael “Skippy” Geithman, Sr., Fledglings in June by Luke Young, This Fitful Life by Donna Isaac, 752020 by Ronald J. Palmer, and After the Rain by Judith B. Miller.
These poets represent just a few of the many who submitted poems for this project. Another selection of poems will be displayed in October on the Poetry Walk. Poems will also be made available online and as postcards. Finally, all the poems will be printed in a booklet which will be made available to the public.
The project, Poems of Hope and Reassurance, is sponsored in part through the Community Emergency Relief Fun, a partnership between Emergency Arts and Springboard for the Arts. For more information or to submit a poem visit www.LinaBelar.com
Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive, Wadena, just off Highway 71, a few blocks north of the railroad tracks. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
