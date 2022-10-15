LITTLE FALLS — Sprout has received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to work with Veterans who are interested in agriculture and want to learn more.
Sprout, in partnership with Region Five Development Commission (R5DC), will offer Veterans in the region opportunities to explore agricultural careers with hands-on learning opportunities through apprenticeships, fellowships, and cohort peer-to-peer learning. These opportunities are fully funded by the AgVet grant, funded by USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and will be delivered in conjunction with Central Lakes College to provide Veterans career curriculum and development certifications, and technical assistance programming as many of our Veterans embark on agricultural career exploration and transitions.
“The community partners engaged in the development of this programming continue to provide programs and services to our Veterans as part of the core commitment to serving those who have served all of us. We are excited to be part of this grant and work with other organizations to make these partnerships successful,” shared Arlene Jones, Executive Director of Sprout.
Sprout is a nonprofit food hub with a vision of a flourishing food system powered by those who honor creativity, embrace community and ingrain sustainability through amplification of programming, leveraging community capital, and prioritizing the long-term sustainability of the regional food system.
About Region Five Development Commission
Region Five Development Commission (R5DC) is a high-performing, regionally focused partner providing community development, economic development, and transportation initiatives in central Minnesota. R5DC programs are strategic and resilient in nature, and contain an inclusive and collaborative approach, with an emphasis on local foods/agricultural and renewable energy economy. R5DC is an equal opportunity employer, lender, and provider. Learn more at regionfive.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.