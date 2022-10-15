LITTLE FALLS — Sprout has received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to work with Veterans who are interested in agriculture and want to learn more.

Sprout, in partnership with Region Five Development Commission (R5DC), will offer Veterans in the region opportunities to explore agricultural careers with hands-on learning opportunities through apprenticeships, fellowships, and cohort peer-to-peer learning. These opportunities are fully funded by the AgVet grant, funded by USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and will be delivered in conjunction with Central Lakes College to provide Veterans career curriculum and development certifications, and technical assistance programming as many of our Veterans embark on agricultural career exploration and transitions.

