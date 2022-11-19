PARK RAPIDS — The memory of Grant Nunn and Robert Pillsbury, both avid outdoorsmen and talented storytellers, will be honored this holiday season during CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care Light of Hope celebration.
For 35 years, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care has been honored to provide compassionate end-of-life care for patients - no matter where they call home. As part of our commitment and dedication to serve through our ministry, we also play a pivotal role in supporting the patient’s family and caregivers throughout their hospice care journey.
As we enter into this holiday season, we are thankful to partner with the families of Grant Nunn and Robert Pillsbury as we celebrate the Light of Hope and Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting ceremony.
Amy Pillsbury shared memories of her father, Grant Nunn, and her husband, Robert Pillsbury and their gratitude for the hospice care team. Grant passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in October of 2020, and Robert died of colon cancer in April of this year.
Both Grant and Robert had a passion for the outdoors and were talented storytellers. Times with friends and family were treasured with hobbies like hunting, motorcycle rides, a good card game or fishing, just to name a few. Knowing that hospice care was only a phone call away helped comfort their family through difficult times and CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care was honored to provide the care they needed.
“You have an invaluable service. They really are angels! The hospice team really is there to support the family and help you get through those days and moments. The care team answered all our questions and provided compassionate guidance for the realizations we don’t always want answers to. We are grateful for the care the hospice staff provided for our family,” said Amy.
During this holiday season, please join us in a celebration of life and memories by giving a gift in honor or in memory of a loved one. Gifts of $25 or more to the CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care Light of Hope program help to enhance care in the most meaningful of times.
To make your gift, donate online at chisjh.org/shine or mail to CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation at 600 Pleasant Avenue S, Park Rapids, MN 56470
You are also invited to join us Friday for the Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting and Light of Hope for Hospice Care event. Held in downtown Park Rapids. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. to honor loved ones. You can also join us virtually on our Facebook page or the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.parkrapids.com.
Event attendees are encouraged to place an unbreakable ornament on the memory tree, which will be located in Pioneer Park on Main Street, in honor or in memory of a loved one this holiday season.
Thank you for choosing us to care for your loved ones and for your continued support of CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hospice Care. Our dedicated team is inspired by the strength of our patients and the families we support.
