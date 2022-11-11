Mel feels love, obligation and guilt as she cares for her 85-year-old mother, Lucille, who raised her to be the woman she is proud to be. Mel never thought that her retirement would be like this. She had plans to explore the world, and instead she is taking care of her mother full-time and wouldn’t trade her situation for anything.
Joe has mixed emotions about caring for his spouse who has early onset dementia. He juggles work, home, supporting his kids in college, and caring for his partner. He talks of good days and trying days. Joe misses the life they once had, but relishes the joys they find in quieter ways. He knows things will get harder and he will have to make tough decisions as the disease progresses.
Each caregiver has their own story to tell. Caregivers can be family, neighbors, or friends. Caregiving can be challenging as around-the-clock care and attention may be required. The need for caring for each other is exploding. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) there are over 53 million caregivers in the United States as of the 2020 census; a rise of 9.5 million from 2015.
The role of a caregiver may go unrecognized or be kept hidden from family and friends. A caregiver may not realize their own role until they are deep into it. November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to raise awareness of caregivers, learn about their challenges, and increase support for them.
If you are a caregiver, you have probably heard how important it is that you take care of yourself, but you know it isn’t easy to find the time.
Here are some tips for you:
• Plan ahead, take one day at a time, and have contingency plans
• Learn about available resources — a good place to start is by calling the Senior LinkAge Line
• Find out about palliative care in your area. Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with an illness, providing care for symptoms or treatment for cure
• Create connections. You don’t have to be alone and staying connected to family and friends is a vital key to reducing stress
• Accept help. Sometimes family and friends don’t know what would be helpful; offer suggestions
• Attend a support group or a class such as Powerful Tools for Caregivers
• Contact Senior LinkAge Line or go online to MinnesotaHelp.info® to find out about having a caregiver consultation. Caregiver Consultants can help identify your strengths and needs in order to make a plan and set goals
• Do something for yourself like going for a walk or reading a magazine
• Keep up your own health care
• Be kind to yourself. Know that all of your emotions are okay
• Forgive yourself, mistakes will be made. Learn from them and move on
• Each day seek to find a moment of joy or humor that makes you smile and maybe even for your care receiver
Ways to support a caregiver
• Call the caregiver on a regular basis and ask them how they are doing
• Listen with an open heart and mind; no judgements
• Offer to stay with the care receiver to give the caregiver time away
• Run some of their errands
• Bring over a meal, shovel the walk, or do a grocery run
• Encourage the caregiver to continue to do the things that make them happy or relaxed, like a hobby or an outing with friends
• Help find supportive services for caregivers
• Be present, share a hug, or a smile
Resources
Senior LinkAge Line — helps older Minnesotans and caregivers find answers and connect to the services and support they need including:
• Caregiver consultants — Trained professionals who help caregivers on an individual basis with problem-solving, information, skills, and emotional support
• Caregiver education — Powerful Tools for Caregivers — help for caregivers to take better care of themselves while caring for others
• Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives — PEARLS, providing skills for seniors with depression and improve quality of life among older adults
• Enhancing Alzheimer’s Caregiver Health — REACH, a dementia caregiving program that empowers caregivers to problem-solve challenges that arise from caregiving
• TRUALTA — An online training platform designed for caregivers to help families, friends, and neighbors who are caregiving by supporting them in their caregiver roles, reduce stress, and prevent burnout https://www.trualta.com/
