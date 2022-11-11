Mel feels love, obligation and guilt as she cares for her 85-year-old mother, Lucille, who raised her to be the woman she is proud to be. Mel never thought that her retirement would be like this. She had plans to explore the world, and instead she is taking care of her mother full-time and wouldn’t trade her situation for anything.

Joe has mixed emotions about caring for his spouse who has early onset dementia. He juggles work, home, supporting his kids in college, and caring for his partner. He talks of good days and trying days. Joe misses the life they once had, but relishes the joys they find in quieter ways. He knows things will get harder and he will have to make tough decisions as the disease progresses.

