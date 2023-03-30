Julie Tesch
Photo submitted

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum “The Future of Rural Minnesota” at 7 p.m. April 12 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College.

Speaking is Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development. The event is free and open to the public.

