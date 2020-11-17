by Sue Ready
Wishing all of you the blessings of the season
Happy Thanksgiving
Wild Rice Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash and Orange Cider Dressing
A refreshing healthy salad made with nutty wild rice, butternut squash and fruits drizzled with orange cider dressing. Pair the salad with a turkey or roasted pork dinner. Some wine suggestions include: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Syrah and Pinot Noir.
Cook’ s notes: Advance planning makes preparation easier by cooking wild rice, chopping fruits and celery ahead. The recipe serves four and was adapted from BHG.
Salad Ingredients:
5 cups cooked wild rice
2 cups butternut squash, small cubes
3 clementines peeled and segmented
1 cup each diced celery and red apple
with skin on
1 pear, cored and coarsely chopped
1 cup dried cranberries or pomegranates
(arils)
Lettuce leaf
Optional 1 cup roasted salted pistachios or toasted pecans
Salad Directions:
Cook wild rice until porous enough to soak up dressing, about 45 minutes. Drain, rinse and set rice aside.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl toss squash with 1 tablespoon olive oil or Orange Olive Oil,1 tablespoon maple syrup, salt, pepper and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Roast squash for 15 minutes or until softened and slightly caramelized. Stir once during cooking time. Remove from oven and cool.
While squash is roasting, in a bowl combine cooked wild rice, fruits and celery. Stir in cooled butternut squash. Place salad mixture on a lettuce leaf, drizzle with dressing.
Orange Cider Dressing Ingredients and Directions:
In a blender add in ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons chopped shallots and salt and pepper to taste.
Add in 1 tablespoon orange zest, 5 tablespoons orange juice, 2 tablespoons honey and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard.
Blend and slowly adding in ¼ cup olive oil or Blood Orange Olive Oil to mix.
Season to taste. Refrigerate a few hours in a screw type jar. Reshake before using.
Boursin Mashed Potatoes
Cook’s notes: Everybody seems to have their favorite way of making mashed potatoes. I have found that the single thing that makes the biggest difference for making perfect creamy potatoes is the type of potatoes you use. Best to stick with Russets or Yukon Golds. Of the two, the Russet will give you the creamiest mash, but many people prefer the flavor and golden color of Yukon Golds. It’s a trade-off and totally up to you. Yukon Golds have a slightly buttery flavor all on their own and make perfect creamy, buttery mashed potatoes.
Alouette Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Spread works as a substitute for Boursin Cheese.
Ingredients:
3 lbs. Yukon Gold baking potatoes
1 container (5.2 oz.) Boursin cheese with garlic and herbs, room temperature
3/4 cup half and half or whole milk
1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Peel, cube potatoes and place in a large pan. Fill with enough cold water to just cover the potatoes. Add a pinch of salt.
Bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium and cover. Cook until potatoes are tender. About 20 minutes.
Cooking Tip: Pan “dry” after cooking. Immediately after the potatoes have been drained, return them to the hot stockpot, and place it back on the hot burner over low heat. Hold the stockpot handles with oven mitts, and gently shake the pan for about 1 minute to release some of the steam and moisture from the potatoes. Then remove the pan from the heat and set it aside, and your potatoes will be ready to mash or use a potato ricer.
Stir in parsley, half and half or milk and Boursin cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste. Beat until smooth. Serve immediately. If making ahead place in a greased baking dish, cover and refrigerate. Bake at 350 degrees until heated through.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
