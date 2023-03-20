A hearty, satisfying and comforting meal to enjoy while waiting for a March thaw.
Pasta bolognese
Cook’s notes: Bolognese sauce, known in Italian as ragù, is a meat-based sauce originating from Bologna, Italy. It’s usually served over tagliatelle or other broad flat pasta shapes, such as fettuccine. For optimum flavor make the sauce a day ahead or early in the day before serving. Traditionally, a bolognese recipe uses three kinds of meat (equal proportions) pork, ground beef and veal but for this recipe I used only ground beef but Italian sausage would work well as it is more flavorful then ground beef. Exchange the pasta for spaghetti squash for a healthier addition. This recipe is an Ever Ready Special and serves four. It was adapted from skinnytaste.com
Ingredients:
8 cups cooked spaghetti squash from 2 medium squash or ¾ bag tagliatelle noodles
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 cup each diced onion, carrots, celery
1 lb. lean ground beef or Italian sausage
1 (14.5 oz. can) crushed tomatoes, basil and garlic
1 (14.5 oz. can) whole peeled plum tomatoes
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon each parsley flakes and oregano
1 bay leaf
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1/3 cup dry red wine
¼ cup heavy cream
Parmesan cheese
Cooking spray
Sauce directions:
Add chopped onions, celery, and carrots to the food processor. Pulse four times.
In a large deep pan add olive oil and sauté chopped veggies on medium heat for four minutes.
Add in crumbled meat and cook on low covered. Drain mixture and pat meat dry of grease and return back to the frying pan.
Add in one can of crushed tomatoes, one can of whole tomatoes, sugar, spices, bay leaf, red pepper flakes and wine. Cook on low heat for one hour, uncovered, stirring occasionally. Add in cream, mix well and cook 10 minutes more. Remove bay leaf before serving.
Spaghetti squash or pasta directions:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone pad. Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop and clean out the flesh. Spray the inside of the squash and outside edges with cooking spray. Salt and pepper and roast for 45 minutes or until fork tender drawing threads through the squash.
Place cooked spaghetti squash in a bowl and cover to keep warm until serving.
If using pasta follow the directions on the box.
Grate Parmesan cheese over top of each meat ragu serving.
Irish blackberry fool
Cook’s notes:
Fools are common desserts in Ireland as well as throughout England, Scotland and Wales. You’ll find them served at small Irish pubs as well as fancy special occasion restaurants all over Ireland. Secondly, although Ireland doesn’t have an official national fruit, wild blackberries grow prolifically throughout the countryside, clambering along hedges and walls, and taking root wherever they touch the ground. Because of their abundance and delicious flavor, blackberries could easily be called Ireland’s favorite berry. Irish Blackberry Fool is a showstopper dessert with sweet, lightly stewed blackberries layered with tangy vanilla whipped cream and yogurt. It’s easy to put together and perfect for both fancy dinner parties and casual nights at home!
The adapted recipe comes from Chris at Cafe Sucre Farine
The amount of servings depends on the type of glassware used. This recipe made 4 servings using sherbet glasses as pictured. If you used small glass jars you could get 8 servings.
Ingredients:
For the berry syrup:
2 cups fresh blackberries plus extra for garnish
3 tablespoons Grand Marnier
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ cup granulated sugar
For the cream layer:
1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
4 teaspoons cold water
1 ¼ cups heavy cream
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
Optional mint leaves for garnish. I used crushed Amaretto Snap Cookies
Directions for the berry syrup:
Combine the blackberries, Grand Marnier, lemon juice and sugar in a medium-size saucepan.
Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Reduce to a steady simmer and cook for 8-10 minutes until the mixture is begging to get syrupy and berries start to lose their shape. Set aside to cool completely.
For the cream layer:
Combine the gelatin and water in a small microwave-safe bowl and stir well. Place the bowl in the microwave for 15 seconds. Stir and set aside to cool a bit.
In a medium-sized, clean bowl, beat the cream for 1-2 minutes until it starts to thicken a bit. Add the gelatin mixture, powdered sugar, and vanilla and continue beating until soft peaks form, about 2-3 minutes more.
Fold yogurt into the whipped cream mixture using a folding motion until combined. Refrigerate until the berry mixture is cooled.
To finish:
Layer the blackberry syrup and the cream mixture in each serving glass two times. Garnish with fresh berries and mint leaves or crushed cookies.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.