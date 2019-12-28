by Sue Ready
Rise and shine — start the day with a power boosting dish perfect for brunch and even beyond. Pair the smoked salmon breakfast casserole with a refreshing jicama salad with honey clementine vinaigrette.
Smoked salmon breakfast casserole
Cook’s notes: When you’re looking for a breakfast that is both elegant and easy for company, this multilayered casserole is just the ticket. It’s loaded with potatoes, smoked salmon and a smattering of fresh herbs. Cottage cheese naturally melds into the eggs, creating pillowy lightness throughout the mixture, while goat cheese creates dense pockets of creaminess.
Recipe adapted from Cooking Light and serves six. Use a 9- by 9-inch glass baking dish or a glass 9-inch pie pan.
Cooking tips: Bok choy substitutes for spinach. Peppers, onions, cheese, potatoes and salmon can all be prepared ahead and refrigerated until assembly.
Ingredients:
2-1/2 cups red or Yukon potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes
6 large eggs
3 large egg whites
3/4 cup 2 percent milk
1/2 cup plain small curd whole-milk cottage cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or 1/2 teaspoon dried dill
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or 1/2 teaspoon dried chives
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
3/4 cup diced sweet onions
2 cups bok choy or spinach
1 cup sweet mini peppers, red and yellow diced
8 ounces smoked salmon, flaked
Goat cheese, crumbled (about 3/4 cup) or shredded white cheddar cheese
Directions:
Bring a pan of salted water to a boil. Add in potatoes, cook uncovered 10 minutes or until potatoes are al dente. Drain.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place eggs, egg whites, milk, cottage cheese, chives, dill, parsley flakes, mustard, and pepper in a large bowl; whisk to combine or in a blender on low. Set aside. Lightly grease baking dish.
Saute peppers, spinach or bok choy and onions in olive oil until spinach or bok choy is wilted. Place in bottom of baking dish. Scatter potatoes, cheese and crumbled smoked salmon over pepper/onion mixture.
Pour milk mixture over potato/salmon mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until a knife comes out clean when inserted in center. Let sit 8 minutes before cutting.
Jicama salad with honey clementine vinaigrette
Jicama (pronounced hee-cama) is a low-carb, low-calorie root vegetable native to Mexico that can be eaten raw or cooked! It contains many important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, folate, potassium and magnesium and is high in fiber and water.
Cook’s notes: Looking for a healthy side for your holiday meal or as a side to a Mexican dish? This vegan salad bursts with healthy veggies and a splash of a citrus vinaigrette. Some larger grocery stores carry jicama already peeled and cut into julienne strips. Recipe serves 4.
Salad ingredients:
2 cups jicama, cubed
1 cup red bell pepper, finely diced
3/4 cup yellow bell pepper, finely diced
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1 cup cucumber, seeded, chopped
2-3 clementines, peeled into sections
Mixed greens
Optional: 2 avocados, diced
Optional: fresh cilantro 1/4 cup
Honey clementine vinaigrette ingredients:
Juice of three clementines to equal 1/3 cup or substitute with fresh orange juice
6 TB. extra-virgin olive oil or Blood Orange Olive Oil
2 TB. honey (add more to taste)
3 tsp. white balsamic vinegar, Cranberry Pear White Balsamic or Pomegranate Quince Balsamic
1 garlic clove, minced
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
To make the vinaigrette, add all the ingredients together in a blender or pour into a small mason jar, shake to combine. If you use a mason jar, you can keep the leftover vinaigrette in the jar and store in the refrigerator.
Mix salad ingredients except greens and toss lightly with citrus vinaigrette. Let set 10 minutes.
Serve salad mixture over a bed of greens.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a writer, poet and former middle school teacher. She is the president of the Northwoods Arts Council in Hackensack.
