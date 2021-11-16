by Sue Ready
“Wear gratitude like a cloak and it will feed every corner of your life.” — Rumi
Celebrate the waning days of autumn with a meal full of your favorite fall flavors.
Cinnamon apple pear sauced pork loin
Cook’s notes: The sauce pairs well with slices of turkey as well as pork.
Recipe serves four and was inspired by cookingclassy.com and Cookinglight.com
Ingredients:
4 (5 oz.) 3/4-inch thick boneless pork loin or 4 pork chops
1 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup red onion, diced
1 teaspoon herbes de Provence, divided
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup apple cider
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence or 1- 1/2 teaspoon each minced fresh sage and rosemary
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 1/2 tablespoon butter
2 medium sweet crisp apples (honey crisp, gala, Fuji, golden delicious etc.), skin removed and cut in chunks
2 Bosc pears, skin removed and cut in chunks
Directions:
Let pork rest at room temperature for 10 minutes while preparing ingredients.
Cut apples and pears, place them on separate plates or plastic containers. Set aside.
In a liquid measuring cup or bowl whisk together broth, apple cider, mustard, cinnamon, allspice, and cornstarch. Set aside.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season both sides of the pork with salt and pepper and 1/2 tsp. herbes de Provence.
Once oil is simmering add pork and onions. Sear until browned on the bottom, about 3-4 minutes, then flip pork and continue to cook 3-4 minutes longer. Saute onions in the same pan.
Transfer pork and onions to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm. Wipe pan with a paper towel. Melt butter in the same skillet over medium heat.
Add in apples, 1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence, or fresh rosemary and sage. Saute until tender, about 4 minutes. Add in pears and saute for 2 minutes more.
Pour in broth mixture and turn heat to medium-low. Add in pork and let simmer uncovered until reduced by about half, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes.
Wild rice pilaf with pistachios and cranberries
The recipe serves 4.
Ingredients:
4 cups cooked wild rice or 2 cups long grain white rice and 2 cups wild rice
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup each diced celery, carrots and onions
Prepared bottle Wishbone Raspberry Vinaigrette or a similar product
½ cup shelled and chopped pistachios
Directions:
Cook rice, drain and set aside.
Plump up cranberries in 1 cup boiling water for 2 minutes and drain.
In a bowl add rice, cranberries, celery, carrots and onions.
Moisten salad with a drizzle of raspberry vinaigrette and refrigerate.
Just before serving add a little dressing and top with chopped pistachios.
Gingerbread Trifle
Cook’s note: If you like a lot of lemon flavor add another tablespoon of curd to whip cream. Lemon curd can be found in the jelly aisle. The recipe serves 8. Be creative and serve your trifle in a fun glass such as a martini, parfait or margarita glass. The recipe serves 8.
Ingredients:
1 box of gingerbread mix
1 jar lemon curd
1 pint whipping cream
2-3 tablespoons lemon zest
Toasted pecans
Directions:
Prepare gingerbread mix according to box directions. Cool and crumble in large chunks.
Whip cream and fold in 6 tablespoons lemon curd and lemon zest
Place a layer of crumbled cake in the bottom of glass, add a layer of lemon cream mixture and repeat with another layer of cake then end with a lemon cream mixture.
Sprinkle with toasted pecans.
Twice a month The Seasonal Plate food column will highlight dishes inspired by the changing seasons. My passion for travel, poetry, writing, exploring new cuisines, trying recipes and cooking have been inspiration for the recipes I have published on my blog http://www.sockfairies.blogspot.com.
Questions/comments at: theseasonalplate@outlook.com
Sue Ready is a freelance writer, poet, food writer, book reviewer, and former middle school teacher. She is a member of Northwoods Arts Council and chair of Book Arts for the Northwoods Art and Book Festival.
